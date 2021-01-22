Dr. Thomas Sloane, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sloane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Sloane, MD
Dr. Thomas Sloane, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.
Seattle11800 NE 128th St Ste 100, Kirkland, WA 98034 Directions (425) 899-4500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
Dr Sloan and his staff have been incredibly helpful in screening the gatekeeping of other providers by openly offering exceptional diagnostic procedures and medical coding easily understood by outside providers. Everyone I worked with has been a professional about screening for a non-gastro disease despite the need and their diagnostics have been vital in my arthritis treatment, other providers red flagged me as a GI patient, despite their current lack knowledge of how helpful these test have been for my global care. Dr. Sloan's office has been exceptionally professional in my rheumatology screening despite the fruitless results and frustration of the staff that obviously wants to help patients directly with immediate relief with GI diseases. Dr Sloan's wisdom has reaffirmed several long held perceptions of my GI health's needs and the required tools needed for improvement and understanding a disease that effects my GI tract indirectly yet insidiously.
About Dr. Thomas Sloane, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1851353734
- Lac/usc Med Center
- Lac/usc Med Center
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- Tulane University School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
