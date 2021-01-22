Overview

Dr. Thomas Sloane, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.



Dr. Sloane works at Seattle in Kirkland, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Intestinal Obstruction and Liver Damage from Alcohol along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.