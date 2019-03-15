Dr. Small has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Small, MD
Dr. Thomas Small, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO.
Thomas C. Small MD PC2821 Wehrle Dr Ste 1, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 626-7609
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
I have never had such a passionate loving doctor that will do anything to help you get back your life of sobriety and never push medication on you if you dont want it but if you need it he will also evaluate the help you need he has the best groups ever they all care about ONE THING YOU AS A PAITENT AND YOUR SBRIETY AMAZING TO BE SO LUCKY TO HAVE Dr Smalls as my doctor 1
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
Dr. Small accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
