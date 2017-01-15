Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Smith, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thomas Smith, MD
Dr. Thomas Smith, MD is a Pulmonologist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Wake Forest U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith's Office Locations
Albany Med Pulmonary & Critical Care Medicine47 NEW SCOTLAND AVE, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 262-5196Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
The Albany Med Division of Adult Endocrinology - Latham713 Troy Schenectady Rd Ste 306, Latham, NY 12110 Directions (518) 264-5053
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
This Doctor is one of the most patient, caring and knowledgible Doctors I have ever dealt with. He stayed and explained at length many misdiagnoses I had been given,, He was really cares about his patients ,it was quite obvious and because of him and his time he took to study my profile/tests etc. I no longer need an inhaler I was on from other Drs for 8 years!!!I feel truly blessed that I was directed to not only DR Smith but also his assistant Jeanne Millett both excel in this field !TY all
About Dr. Thomas Smith, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1134115306
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University
- Wake Forest U, School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Cystic Fibrosis, Asthma and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.