Overview

Dr. Thomas Smith Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dunkirk, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo and is affiliated with Bertrand Chaffee Hospital and Brooks-TLC Hospital System.



Dr. Smith Jr works at Brooks-tlc Hospital System Inc. in Dunkirk, NY with other offices in Springville, NY and Irving, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.