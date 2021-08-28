Dr. Thomas Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Smith, MD is a Dermatologist in Rosedale, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS.
Drs.poulton & Acri LLC5233 King Ave Ste 204, Rosedale, MD 21237 Directions (410) 574-3100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Dr. Thomas F. Smith is the best dermatologist I’ve had in my adult life. I’ve dealt with chronic atopic dermatitis since childhood and I’m now 54 years of age. Dr. Smith is thorough during my visits with him and he explains things in clear ways. He seems to enjoy his work. Dr. Smith allows for as many questions as I have to ask and is not annoyed by them like some doctors are. He is very patient with me. I never feel like he is in a rush to get to the next patient even though he’s a very busy doctor. Customer care is very important to me and Dr. Thomas F. Smith does a great in this area!
- Dermatology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Dermatitis, Athlete's Foot and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.