Dr. Thomas Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Smith, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thomas Smith, MD
Dr. Thomas Smith, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Mechanicsville, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center, Rappahannock General Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital.
Dr. Smith works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Smith's Office Locations
-
1
Bon Secours Neurology Clinic at Memorial Regional8266 Atlee Rd Ste 330, Mechanicsville, VA 23116 Directions (804) 325-8720
- 2 8262 Atlee Rd Bldg 3, Mechanicsville, VA 23116 Directions (804) 325-8720
-
3
Urology Specialists of Richmond LLC95 Harris Rd Bldg 6, Kilmarnock, VA 22482 Directions (804) 435-1017
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center
- Rappahannock General Hospital
- St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- American Progressive Life Insurance/Health Insurance
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- C and O Employee's Hospital Association
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chesapeake Life Insurance Co
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Employers Health Network
- First Health
- First Life and Health Insurance
- Health Net
- Humana
- inHealth
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- One Net
- Optima Health
- PHCS
- Pyramid Life
- Sedgwick Claims Management Services
- Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
- Sterling Life Insurance Company
- Today's Options
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VA Coordinated Care for the Uninsured (VCC)
- Virginia Health Network
- Virginia Premier
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Smith?
I have seen several doctors in this mechanicsville office all of whom made me feel dismissed and hopeless and wanted to put me on meds I dont believe in nor should i take with other health conditions i have. Dr Thomas Smith took the time to listen, run tests and never once tried to force meds on me. I now feel like I will get answers to my questions and symptoms and feel relieved and lucky to have him as my provider now. He has restored faith in me as I was about to give up all hope from my experiences with the others. I still have a another test a referral coming up after Dr Smith ordered some tests but I feel like a human being again that isnt looked down upon like i dont know what i feel and never did he make me feel that what i feel was dismissed and trivialized so I thank Dr Smith for being compassionate and interested in my questions and treating me like a person. I highly recommend this dr but it is hard to get an appointment with him, it took years but i am glad i did.
About Dr. Thomas Smith, MD
- Neurology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1952372112
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Cerebrovascular Disease and Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.