Dr. Thomas Snyder, MD
Dr. Thomas Snyder, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Jacksonville Beach, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Beaches and Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.
Dr. Snyder's Office Locations
Baptist Neurology Inc1370 13th Ave S Ste 215, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250 Directions (904) 249-1041
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center Beaches
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
New patient experience was exceptional. Excellent support staff from receptionist to technicians. Nerve tests were thorough and performed with consideration for patient. Dr. Snyder was knowledgeable, thoughtful and a good communicator. Bonus - I was in need of a new primary care doctor and received a much appreciated replacement recommendation. All in all, it was a good day!
- Neurology
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Snyder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Snyder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Snyder has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Snyder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Snyder. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Snyder.
