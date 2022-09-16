Dr. Thomas Sokol, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sokol is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Sokol, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Sokol, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in West Hollywood, CA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

Locations
California Colorectal Surgeons8737 Beverly Blvd Ste 402, West Hollywood, CA 90048 Directions (310) 854-3580
California Colorectal Surgeons8929 Wilshire Blvd Ste 302, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 854-3580
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I started seeing Dr. Sokol in the late 1980’s and I continued seeing him until I moved I 2003. He was and still in my opinion the best Dr. for South of The Border I ever had. No doctor can compare as far as personality, like ability and professionalism. He does one procedure that I have asked other doctors about and they never heard of. I wish I lived in LA so I could continue to use him as a Doctor. I continue to sing his praises.
About Dr. Thomas Sokol, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1952452799
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Sokol has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Constipation and Anoscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sokol on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Sokol. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sokol.
