Dr. Thomas Sokol, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4.0 (12)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Thomas Sokol, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in West Hollywood, CA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Sokol works at California Colorectal Surgeons in West Hollywood, CA with other offices in Beverly Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Constipation and Anoscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    California Colorectal Surgeons
    8737 Beverly Blvd Ste 402, West Hollywood, CA 90048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 854-3580
  2. 2
    California Colorectal Surgeons
    8929 Wilshire Blvd Ste 302, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 854-3580

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hemorrhoids
Constipation
Anoscopy
Hemorrhoids
Constipation
Anoscopy

Treatment frequency



Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Anoscopy With Removal of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Fecal Impaction Removal Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
About Dr. Thomas Sokol, MD

Specialties
  • Colorectal Surgery
Specialties
43 years of experience
  • 43 years of experience
Years of Experience
English
  • English
Languages Spoken
1952452799
  • 1952452799
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
Medical Education
Colon & Rectal Surgery
  • Colon & Rectal Surgery
Board Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Thomas Sokol, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sokol is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Sokol has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Sokol has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Constipation and Anoscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sokol on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

12 patients have reviewed Dr. Sokol. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sokol.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sokol, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sokol appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

