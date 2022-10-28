Dr. Thomas Spalla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spalla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Spalla, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Spalla, MD
Dr. Thomas Spalla, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth|Ohio State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
Dr. Spalla's Office Locations
Philadelphia Facial Plastic Surgery & MedSpa456 N 5th St, Philadelphia, PA 19123 Directions (215) 273-3223
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wisconsin Physicians Service
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr. Spalla. I am not sure why anyone would give him less than 5 stars. He did my sinus surgery and corrected my sinusitis. I have not had a sinus infection in 7 years. I have gone to him for additional treatments over the years.
About Dr. Thomas Spalla, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- McCollough Institute For Appearance and Health
- Henry Ford Hosp Hlth Sys
- Henry Ford Hosp Hlth Sys
- Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth|Ohio State University / College of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spalla has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spalla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spalla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spalla has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Postnasal Drip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spalla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Spalla. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spalla.
