Dr. Thomas Spears, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thomas Spears, MD
Dr. Thomas Spears, MD is an Urology Specialist in Huntington Station, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Spears' Office Locations
Endoscopy Obs At Hmg Pllc180 E Pulaski Rd, Huntington Station, NY 11746 Directions (631) 425-2125
- 2 777 Zeckendorf Blvd Ste 1, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 663-3700
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional and really knew what he was talking about. Took the time to explain the procedure to me and made me feel like a human being, not just a patient with a diagnosis. 100% recommend!
About Dr. Thomas Spears, MD
- Urology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spears has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spears accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spears has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spears has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spears on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Spears speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Spears. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spears.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spears, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spears appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.