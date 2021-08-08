Dr. Thomas Staner Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Staner Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Staner Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Staner Jr, MD
Dr. Thomas Staner Jr, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Neurology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Staner Jr's Office Locations
Alabama Neurosurgeons PC7500 Hugh Daniel Dr Ste 200, Birmingham, AL 35242 Directions (205) 991-4400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I absolutely loved this doctor and his caring staff. Very knowledgeable and explained everything. I would absolutely would recommend this doctor to anyone because he’s awesome.
About Dr. Thomas Staner Jr, MD
- Neurology
- 54 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurology and Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Staner Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Staner Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Staner Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Staner Jr has seen patients for Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Staner Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Staner Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Staner Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Staner Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Staner Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.