Overview
Dr. Thomas Starkey, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lakewood, CO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.
Dr. Starkey works at
Locations
Synergy Health Care200 Union Blvd Ste 200, Lakewood, CO 80228 Directions (303) 350-6175
- 2 1360 S Wadsworth Blvd Ste 112, Lakewood, CO 80232 Directions (855) 384-2656
Hospital Affiliations
- UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
- Advantra
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- CeltiCare Health
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthPartners
- Kaiser Permanente
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- NGS CoreSource
- Ohio State University Health Plan
- Principal Life
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Thomas Starkey, MD
- Psychiatry
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1306992086
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado School of Medicine and Affiliated Hospitals
- University of Colorado Health Science Center
- University of Colorado At Denver
- UNIVERSITY OF DENVER
Dr. Starkey speaks Spanish.
