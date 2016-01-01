See All Psychiatrists in Lakewood, CO
Dr. Thomas Starkey, MD

Psychiatry
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Thomas Starkey, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lakewood, CO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.

Dr. Starkey works at Synergy Health Care in Lakewood, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Synergy Health Care
    200 Union Blvd Ste 200, Lakewood, CO 80228 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 350-6175
  2. 2
    1360 S Wadsworth Blvd Ste 112, Lakewood, CO 80232 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 384-2656

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Pain Disorder Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
    • Advantra
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careplus
    • CeltiCare Health
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthPartners
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Ohio State University Health Plan
    • Principal Life
    • TriWest Champus
    • UnitedHealthCare

    About Dr. Thomas Starkey, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 17 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1306992086
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Colorado School of Medicine and Affiliated Hospitals
    • University of Colorado Health Science Center
    • University of Colorado At Denver
    • UNIVERSITY OF DENVER
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Starkey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Starkey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Starkey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Starkey works at Synergy Health Care in Lakewood, CO. View the full address on Dr. Starkey’s profile.

    Dr. Starkey has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Starkey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Starkey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Starkey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.