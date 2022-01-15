Overview of Dr. Thomas Starnes, MD

Dr. Thomas Starnes, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Mission Hospital, Mission Hospital Mcdowell and Transylvania Regional Hospital.



Dr. Starnes works at Asheville Orthopaedic Associates in Asheville, NC with other offices in Arden, NC, Brevard, NC and Hendersonville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.