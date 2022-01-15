Dr. Thomas Starnes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Starnes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Starnes, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Starnes, MD
Dr. Thomas Starnes, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Mission Hospital, Mission Hospital Mcdowell and Transylvania Regional Hospital.
Dr. Starnes works at
Dr. Starnes' Office Locations
-
1
Asheville Orthopaedic Associates P.A.111 Victoria Rd, Asheville, NC 28801 Directions (828) 252-7331Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Asheville Orthopaedic Associates at Biltmore Park310 Long Shoals Rd # 201, Arden, NC 28704 Directions (828) 782-9330
-
3
Brevard Orthopedics316 Chestnut St, Brevard, NC 28712 Directions (828) 884-2055
-
4
Mission Orthopedics and Spine of Hendersonville2315 Asheville Hwy Ste 30, Hendersonville, NC 28791 Directions (828) 782-9393Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mission Hospital
- Mission Hospital Mcdowell
- Transylvania Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Gateway Health Plan
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Prime Health Services
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Starnes?
Dr. Starnes was thoughtful, caring and his communication and follow up with me as a patient were outstanding. Really appreciate him taking the time to evaluate, explain and contact me. The process at Asheville Ortho from check-in staff, x-ray tech, nursing and Dr. Starnes were A+ !
About Dr. Thomas Starnes, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1548607591
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida, Gainesville
- University of Florida / Shands Medical Center
- SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med
- Internal Medicine and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Starnes has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Starnes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Starnes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Starnes works at
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Starnes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Starnes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Starnes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Starnes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.