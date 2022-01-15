See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Asheville, NC
Dr. Thomas Starnes, MD

Sports Medicine
4.8 (23)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Thomas Starnes, MD

Dr. Thomas Starnes, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Mission Hospital, Mission Hospital Mcdowell and Transylvania Regional Hospital.

Dr. Starnes works at Asheville Orthopaedic Associates in Asheville, NC with other offices in Arden, NC, Brevard, NC and Hendersonville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Starnes' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Asheville Orthopaedic Associates P.A.
    111 Victoria Rd, Asheville, NC 28801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 252-7331
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Asheville Orthopaedic Associates at Biltmore Park
    310 Long Shoals Rd # 201, Arden, NC 28704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 782-9330
  3. 3
    Brevard Orthopedics
    316 Chestnut St, Brevard, NC 28712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 884-2055
  4. 4
    Mission Orthopedics and Spine of Hendersonville
    2315 Asheville Hwy Ste 30, Hendersonville, NC 28791 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 782-9393
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mission Hospital
  • Mission Hospital Mcdowell
  • Transylvania Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Fracture Care
Meniscus Tear
Osteoarthritis
Fracture Care
Meniscus Tear
Osteoarthritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Meniscus Tear Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Tendon Disorders Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Prime Health Services
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 15, 2022
    Dr. Starnes was thoughtful, caring and his communication and follow up with me as a patient were outstanding. Really appreciate him taking the time to evaluate, explain and contact me. The process at Asheville Ortho from check-in staff, x-ray tech, nursing and Dr. Starnes were A+ !
    Adrienne — Jan 15, 2022
    About Dr. Thomas Starnes, MD

    • Sports Medicine
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Florida, Gainesville
    • Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med
