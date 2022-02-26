Overview of Dr. Thomas Stasicha, MD

Dr. Thomas Stasicha, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center and St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital.



Dr. Stasicha works at Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.