Dr. Thomas Stason, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stason is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Stason, DO
Overview of Dr. Thomas Stason, DO
Dr. Thomas Stason, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF NEW ENGLAND COLLOF OSTEO MED.
Dr. Stason works at
Dr. Stason's Office Locations
Insight Osteopathic Medicine7910 NE FAILING ST, Portland, OR 97213 Directions (503) 491-5555
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
Aetna
Anthem
Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
Commercial Insurance Company
First Choice Health
First Health
Health Net
LifeWise
Medicare
Moda Health
ODS Health Plan
PacificSource
Premera Blue Cross
Providence Health Plans
Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
Tricare
UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stason?
About Dr. Thomas Stason, DO
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1942362199
Education & Certifications
- UNIV OF NEW ENGLAND COLLOF OSTEO MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stason has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stason accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stason has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stason works at
Dr. Stason speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Stason. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stason.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stason, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stason appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.