Dr. Thomas Steedle, MD

Ophthalmology
2.2 (13)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Thomas Steedle, MD

Dr. Thomas Steedle, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Altamonte Springs, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AdventHealth Altamonte Springs, Adventhealth Fish Memorial and Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Steedle works at Florida Eye Clinic in Altamonte Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Conjunctival Hemorrhage, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Steedle's Office Locations

    Florida Eye Clinic, PA
    160 Boston Ave, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701 (407) 834-7776

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth Altamonte Springs
  • Adventhealth Fish Memorial
  • Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
B-Scan Ultrasound
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blocked Tear Duct
Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Chalazion
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Diseases
Corneal Erosion
Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Drusen
Eye Cancer
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Floaters
Glaucoma
Herpetic Keratitis
Hypertropia
Hypotropia
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Iridocyclitis
Keratitis
Migraine
Ocular Hypertension
Optic Neuritis
Paralytic Strabismus
Presbyopia
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Senile Cataracts
Stye
Tear Duct Disorders
Trichiasis
Ultrasound, Eye
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vision Screening
Visual Field Defects
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Acquired Coloboma
Acute Endophthalmitis
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Anisocoria
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Astigmatism
Autoimmune Diseases
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Bell's Palsy
Benign Tumor
Black Eye
Blepharitis
Blind Hypertensive Eye
Blind Hypotensive Eye
Blindness
Brain Disorders
Cancer
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Chorioretinal Scars
Chronic Endophthalmitis
Color Blindness
Contusion of the Eyeball
Cornea Surgery
Corneal Ulcer
Dacryoadenitis
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Diabetic Retinopathy
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid
Endophthalmitis
Entropion
Esophoria
Esotropia
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea
Exophoria
Exotropia
Eye Surgery
Eye Test
Eyelid Spasm
Eyelid Surgery
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis
Foreign Body Removal from Eye
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Glaucoma Surgery
Graves' Disease
Headache
Heterophoria
Hyphema
Hypotony of Eye
Iridectomy
Juvenile Macular Degeneration
Keratoconus
Lazy Eye
Macular Edema
Macular Hole
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
Mechanical Strabismus
Nearsightedness
Nystagmus
Orbital Cellulitis
Parasitic Endophthalmitis
Photokeratitis
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome
Pinguecula
Posterior Scleritis
Pterygium
Purulent Endophthalmitis
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear
Retina Diseases
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Ischemia
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Sarcoidosis
Sjögren's Syndrome
Strabismus
Temporal Arteritis
Thyroid Disease
Ulcer
Vascular Disease
Vitreoretinal Surgery
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Argus Insurance
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EyeMed Vision Care
    • First Health
    • Florida Hospital Healthcare System
    • Freedom Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Optimum HealthCare
    • Preferred Care Partners
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vision Benefits of America

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Nov 20, 2019
    He was very knowledgeable with a great sense of humor! He made me feel quite comfortable at such an unknowing, very nervous time. I can't believe some of these reviews are speaking of the same person... Glad I saw him before reading at the recommendation of my optometrist
    — Nov 20, 2019
    About Dr. Thomas Steedle, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 47 years of experience
    • English, Chinese and German
    • 1548251515
    Education & Certifications

    • Baylor College Of Med
    • W Penn Hospital
    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Steedle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steedle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Steedle has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Steedle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Steedle works at Florida Eye Clinic in Altamonte Springs, FL. View the full address on Dr. Steedle’s profile.

    Dr. Steedle has seen patients for Conjunctival Hemorrhage, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Steedle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Steedle. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steedle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Steedle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Steedle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

