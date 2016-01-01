Dr. Thomas Steffe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steffe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Steffe, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Steffe, MD
Dr. Thomas Steffe, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Inspira Medical Center Elmer.
Dr. Steffe works at
Dr. Steffe's Office Locations
-
1
Plastic & Cosmetic Surgical Group of New Jersey, P.c.400 Medical Center Dr Ste F, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions (856) 256-7705
-
2
Washington Pediatric Assoc. LLC1007 Mantua Pike, West Deptford, NJ 08096 Directions (856) 256-7705
Hospital Affiliations
- Inspira Medical Center Elmer
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Steffe?
About Dr. Thomas Steffe, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1962407221
Education & Certifications
- SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- The Grad Hosp U Penn
- Cooper Hospital University Medical Center
- Temple University School of Medicine
- LaSalle University
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Steffe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steffe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Steffe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Steffe works at
Dr. Steffe has seen patients for Bedsores, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Steffe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Steffe speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Steffe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steffe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Steffe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Steffe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.