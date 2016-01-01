Overview of Dr. Thomas Steffe, MD

Dr. Thomas Steffe, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Inspira Medical Center Elmer.



Dr. Steffe works at PLASTIC & COSMETIC SURGICAL GROUP OF NEW JERSEY, P.C. in Sewell, NJ with other offices in West Deptford, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.