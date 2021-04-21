Overview

Dr. Thomas Steffen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Decatur, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with WHS East Campus.



Dr. Steffen works at Three Rivers Heatlhcare in Decatur, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.