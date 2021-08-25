Overview of Dr. Thomas Stengel, MD

Dr. Thomas Stengel, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg, HCA Florida Northside Hospital and St. Anthony's Hospital.



Dr. Stengel works at Emergency Medical Associates in St Petersburg, FL with other offices in Saint Petersburg, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.