Dr. Thomas Stengel, MD

Neurosurgery
3.7 (29)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Thomas Stengel, MD

Dr. Thomas Stengel, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg, HCA Florida Northside Hospital and St. Anthony's Hospital.

Dr. Stengel works at Emergency Medical Associates in St Petersburg, FL with other offices in Saint Petersburg, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stengel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    St. Anthonys Hospital Skilled Nursing Unit
    1200 7th Ave N, St Petersburg, FL 33705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 375-1483
  2. 2
    Neurosurgical Associates of Tampa Bay
    603 7th St S Ste 540, Saint Petersburg, FL 33701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 828-8400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg
  • HCA Florida Northside Hospital
  • St. Anthony's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Broken Neck
Traumatic Brain Injury
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Broken Neck
Traumatic Brain Injury
Spine Fractures, Traumatic

Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • Molina Healthcare
    • National Elevator
    • POMCO Group
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Aug 25, 2021
    I thank Dr Stengel for the extension of my life. Doc performed the first ever wide awake Brain Tumor Surgery in the history of Pinellas County on me back on 8-26-2003. Being wide a awake during the surgery helped Dr. Stengel map out where he could or couldn't remove part of the tumor that had the lesser amount of sacrifices. My Tumor was an Oligodendroglioma/Astrocytoma. Only 2.8% of all Tumors are Oligo-Astro. If I had too have Brain Surgery again I trust him. 18 years and still alive. The Average Life EXPEDACY IS 8-12 YEARS.
    Mike Buckingham — Aug 25, 2021
    About Dr. Thomas Stengel, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • 1366471823
    Education & Certifications

    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
    • University Of Wisconsin|University of Wisconsin / Madison
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Stengel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stengel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stengel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stengel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Stengel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stengel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stengel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stengel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

