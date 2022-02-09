Dr. Thomas Stewart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stewart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Stewart, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thomas Stewart, MD
Dr. Thomas Stewart, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Chico, CA.
Dr. Stewart's Office Locations
Chico Otolaryngology135 Mission Ranch Blvd, Chico, CA 95926 Directions (530) 342-2411
Hospital Affiliations
- Enloe Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I was very pleased to meet Dr. Stewart. I had been a patient of his dad’s in Paradise some years ago and really liked him. We talked about growing up in Paradise, then realized that we both had lived there on the same street, though In addition to reminiscing about all that, we discussed my health issues. After my hearing exam with Dr. Touchette, Dr. Stewart examined my ears, nose & throat and made recommendations for treatment. I recommend him highly. His staff was very friendly and helpful as well.
About Dr. Thomas Stewart, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Spanish
- 1558576371
Education & Certifications
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stewart has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stewart accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stewart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stewart has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Earwax Buildup and Otitis Media, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stewart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Stewart speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Stewart. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stewart.
