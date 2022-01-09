Overview of Dr. Thomas Stone, MD

Dr. Thomas Stone, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED & BIOMEDICAL SCI and is affiliated with Norton Hospital, Physicians' Medical Center and Saint Joseph East.



Dr. Stone works at Retina Associates Of Kentucky in Lexington, KY with other offices in Louisville, KY and Somerset, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.