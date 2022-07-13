See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Germantown, TN
Dr. Thomas Stovall, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.8 (49)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Thomas Stovall, MD

Dr. Thomas Stovall, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Germantown, TN. They graduated from University of Tennessee College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Methodist University Hospital.

Dr. Stovall works at Women Health Specialists, Germantown, TN in Germantown, TN with other offices in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stovall's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Amy K. Nelson
    7800 Wolf Trail CV, Germantown, TN 38138 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 682-9222
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    853 Jefferson Ave # E102, Memphis, TN 38103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 448-5865

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
  • Methodist University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Atrophic Vaginitis
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Atrophic Vaginitis

Treatment frequency



Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Advance Directive End of Life Planning Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Jul 13, 2022
    The office was clean and nice. My appointment was right on time. I was out the door in 8 minutes and I got the wellness report the next day. Perfect.
    — Jul 13, 2022
    Dr. Thomas Stovall, MD
    About Dr. Thomas Stovall, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • English
    • 1912922345
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Tennessee School of Medicine
    • University of Tennessee College of Medicine
    • David Lipscomb University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Stovall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stovall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stovall has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stovall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stovall has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stovall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    49 patients have reviewed Dr. Stovall. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stovall.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stovall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stovall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

