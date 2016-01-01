Overview

Dr. Thomas Stratton, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Evansville, IN. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Evansville and Deaconess Hospital.



Dr. Stratton works at Echo Community Health Diabetes Management Center in Evansville, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.