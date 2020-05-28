Dr. Thomas Su, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Su is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Su, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Su, MD
Dr. Thomas Su, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical School.

Dr. Su's Office Locations
Artistic Lipo & Plastic Surgery12634 Bassbrook Ln, Tampa, FL 33626 Directions (407) 987-3033Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I just had my thigh lipo done with Dr Su, I was extremely nervous at first, but he answered all of my questions and explained the procedure so well that I felt a sense of relief and knew I was in good hands. His nurse Essence is amazing too.
About Dr. Thomas Su, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1194050484
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital Medical
- University Of Texas Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Su has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Su using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Su has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

22 patients have reviewed Dr. Su. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Su.
