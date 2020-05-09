Overview of Dr. Thomas Summer, MD

Dr. Thomas Summer, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Lafayette East .



Dr. Summer works at Franciscan Physician Network In Lafayette in Lafayette, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.