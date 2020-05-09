Dr. Thomas Summer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Summer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Summer, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Summer, MD
Dr. Thomas Summer, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Lafayette East .
Dr. Summer's Office Locations
Franciscan Physician Network In Lafayette1345 Unity Pl Ste 220, Lafayette, IN 47905 Directions (765) 446-4819
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Lafayette East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Encore Health Network
- Humana
- MDwise
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- PHCS
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Summer saved my life. Excellent Dr. Excellent care. Very informative about procedure. Very accurate about prognosis. I would highly recommend Dr. Summer. Many Thanks to you and your amazing staff from my Family and I.
About Dr. Thomas Summer, MD
- General Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Central Ia Health Sys/ia Methodi
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Summer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Summer accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Summer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Summer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Summer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Summer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Summer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.