Overview

Dr. Thomas Sutton, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Gateway Medical Center and Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.



Dr. Sutton works at HonorHealth Medical Group - McKellips in Mesa, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.