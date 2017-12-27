Overview

Dr. Thomas Swafford, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Stillwater, OK. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Ohio State University and is affiliated with Stillwater Medical Center and Stillwater Medical-blackwell.



Dr. Swafford works at Stillwater Medical Center in Stillwater, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.