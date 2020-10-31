Dr. Thomas Swantkowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swantkowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Swantkowski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Swantkowski, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pinehurst, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital.
Dr. Swantkowski works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
PMC Endoscopy Center15 Regional Dr, Pinehurst, NC 28374 Directions (910) 295-9207
Hospital Affiliations
- Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicare
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Swantkowski?
I have lived in many states and had many doctors over the years. I find Dr Swantkowski to be excellent. He is very thorough and fully explains everything. I am genuinely fond of him and he is an asset to our medical community. I consider myself fortunate to be in his care. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Thomas Swantkowski, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 45 years of experience
- English, German
- 1144265109
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
- NC Meml Hosp-U NC
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Swantkowski has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Swantkowski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Swantkowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Swantkowski works at
Dr. Swantkowski has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Dysphagia and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Swantkowski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Swantkowski speaks German.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Swantkowski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swantkowski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swantkowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swantkowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.