Overview of Dr. Thomas Sweeney, MD

Dr. Thomas Sweeney, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Sweeney works at Southeastern Spine Center & Research Institute in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Neck Pain, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.