Dr. Thomas Swift, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swift is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Swift, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Swift, MD
Dr. Thomas Swift, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from J &amp;amp;amp; S Weill M C Cornell Univ and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Dr. Swift works at
Dr. Swift's Office Locations
-
1
Tufts Medical Center1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Swift?
My interaction with Dr. Swift was informative and calming. He explained what my symptoms were likely caused by -- and answered all my questions (no matter how 'off the wall') with aplomb and intelligence. His sense of humor was delightful and it was apparent that he cared about my case. Yes, we had to wait a long time, but Dr. Schmidt (the attending) did apologize for the wait, which made it less annoying (seems like all MDs have long waiting times between appointment and actual examinations any more).
About Dr. Thomas Swift, MD
- Neurology
- 58 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1336234459
Education & Certifications
- Cornell-Ny Hosp|University Of Washington Medical Center
- J &amp;amp;amp;amp; S Weill M C Cornell Univ
- Neurology
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Swift has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Swift accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Swift using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Swift has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Swift works at
Dr. Swift has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Swift on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Swift. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swift.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swift, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swift appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.