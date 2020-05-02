Dr. Thomas Syverson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Syverson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Syverson, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Syverson, MD
Dr. Thomas Syverson, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Crystal River, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Syverson works at
Dr. Syverson's Office Locations
-
1
Hand & Shoulder Institute of Florida Corporation7394 W Gulf To Lake Hwy, Crystal River, FL 34429 Directions (352) 228-4938
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Syverson?
The Dr. was wonderful...very easy to talk to and took him with me to explain what I needed to know ??
About Dr. Thomas Syverson, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1750366290
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Syverson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Syverson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Syverson works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Syverson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Syverson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Syverson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Syverson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.