Dr. Thomas Syverson, MD

Pain Medicine
3.8 (15)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Thomas Syverson, MD

Dr. Thomas Syverson, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Crystal River, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Syverson works at Hand & Shoulder Institute of Florida Corporation in Crystal River, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Syverson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hand & Shoulder Institute of Florida Corporation
    7394 W Gulf To Lake Hwy, Crystal River, FL 34429 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 228-4938

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Back Pain

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon

3.8
Average provider rating
Based on 15 ratings
Patient Ratings (15)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
May 02, 2020
The Dr. was wonderful...very easy to talk to and took him with me to explain what I needed to know ??
Anne — May 02, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Thomas Syverson, MD

  • Pain Medicine
Specialties
  • 39 years of experience
  • English
  • 1750366290
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Thomas Syverson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Syverson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Syverson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Syverson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Syverson works at Hand & Shoulder Institute of Florida Corporation in Crystal River, FL. View the full address on Dr. Syverson’s profile.

15 patients have reviewed Dr. Syverson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Syverson.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Syverson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Syverson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

