Overview of Dr. Thomas Takayama, MD

Dr. Thomas Takayama, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They completed their fellowship with University of Washington



Dr. Takayama works at Washington Urology & Urogynecology Associates, PLLC in Bellevue, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urethral Stricture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.