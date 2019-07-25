Dr. Thomas Tami, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tami is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Tami, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Thomas Tami, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Cincinnati, OH.
Good Samaritan Hospital379 Dixmyth Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45220 Directions (513) 853-9000Monday1:00pm - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Group Health Associates2001 Anderson Ferry Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45238 Directions (513) 853-9000
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Tami was professional, kind and enjoyable during an uncomfortable procedure. His sense of humor helped me relax and the issue was resolved expediently and excellently. The office staff was nice and helpful as well.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Tami has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tami accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tami has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tami has seen patients for Nosebleed, Earwax Buildup and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tami on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Tami. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tami.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tami, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tami appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.