Dr. Tan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Tan, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Tan, MD
Dr. Thomas Tan, MD is a Pulmonologist in Kennewick, WA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Inst Med Far Eastern U and is affiliated with Good Shepherd Medical Center, Kadlec Regional Medical Center, Lourdes Medical Center, Othello Community Hospital and Trios Women's and Children's Hospital.
Dr. Tan works at
Dr. Tan's Office Locations
Thomas U Tan MD7103 W Grandridge Blvd Ste D, Kennewick, WA 99336 Directions (509) 735-9001
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Shepherd Medical Center
- Kadlec Regional Medical Center
- Lourdes Medical Center
- Othello Community Hospital
- Trios Women's and Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I really appreciate the time he spent with me and asking pertinent questions and yet being personable to me as a patient. The only complaint I have is that the receptionist need to be more pleasant and personable to the patients. It seemed like I was just a number.
About Dr. Thomas Tan, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 43 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1285708347
Education & Certifications
- Cook Co Hosp
- Interfaith Medical Center
- Jersey City Medical Center
- Inst Med Far Eastern U
- Internal Medicine and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tan works at
Dr. Tan has seen patients for Asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tan speaks Chinese.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Tan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.