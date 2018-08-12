See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Honolulu, HI
Dr. Thomas Tan, MD

Internal Medicine
2.8 (17)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Thomas Tan, MD

Dr. Thomas Tan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. 

Dr. Tan works at Thomas K S Tan MD Inc in Honolulu, HI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Thomas K S Tan M D Inc.
    2228 Liliha St Ste 103, Honolulu, HI 96817 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 536-9326

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Queens Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
Wellness Examination
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
Wellness Examination

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Advance Directive End of Life Planning Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Thomas Tan, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Cantonese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447328620
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Tan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

