Overview of Dr. Thomas Tann III, MD

Dr. Thomas Tann III, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Oxford, MS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER.



Dr. Tann III works at Rayner Eye Clinic in Oxford, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract Removal Surgery, Eyelid Surgery and Cataract along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.