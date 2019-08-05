See All Ophthalmologists in Oxford, MS
Dr. Thomas Tann III, MD

Ophthalmology
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Thomas Tann III, MD

Dr. Thomas Tann III, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Oxford, MS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER.

Dr. Tann III works at Rayner Eye Clinic in Oxford, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract Removal Surgery, Eyelid Surgery and Cataract along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tann III's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rayner Eye Clinic
    1308 Belk Blvd, Oxford, MS 38655 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (662) 234-6551
  2. 2
    Rayner Surgery Center
    1314 Belk Blvd, Oxford, MS 38655 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (662) 234-6621

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cataract Removal Surgery
Eyelid Surgery
Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Eyelid Surgery
Cataract

Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dacryocystorhinostomy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Surgery Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 05, 2019
    Had surgery for a Pterygium on my left eye. Dr Tann explained everything to me before the procedure. Great bedside manner.
    — Aug 05, 2019
    About Dr. Thomas Tann III, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1083654578
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Tann III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tann III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tann III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tann III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tann III works at Rayner Eye Clinic in Oxford, MS. View the full address on Dr. Tann III’s profile.

    Dr. Tann III has seen patients for Cataract Removal Surgery, Eyelid Surgery and Cataract, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tann III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Tann III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tann III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tann III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tann III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

