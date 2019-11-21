Overview of Dr. Thomas Tarin, MD

Dr. Thomas Tarin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Munster, IN. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Crown Point, Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Tarin works at Eye Specialist Group, LLC in Munster, IN with other offices in Hobart, IN and Merrillville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Nosebleed and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.