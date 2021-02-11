See All Plastic Surgeons in Pasadena, CA
Dr. Thomas Taylor, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.8 (28)
Map Pin Small Pasadena, CA
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Thomas Taylor, MD

Dr. Thomas Taylor, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS.

Dr. Taylor works at Taylor Plastic Surgery Center in Pasadena, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Taylor's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Thomas Taylor MD Inc.
    960 E Green St Ste 214, Pasadena, CA 91106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 577-7730

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Breast Augmentation
Breast Lift Surgery
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Breast Augmentation
Breast Lift Surgery

Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Feb 11, 2021
    1 year ago I had my first procedure with Dr. Thomas Taylor. Since I am a teenager my breast where always hanging. After I had a sleeve surgery and lost over 100lb I decided to lift my breaststroke because it was bad. He did an awesome job, I can't be any happier. A week ago I went back for a mini facelift it's to early to review this, I do that in 6 month. What I like about Dr Taylor is that he doesn't push you to do anything. Most Doctors are pushing to much. Would recommend him anytime
    Manuela — Feb 11, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Thomas Taylor, MD
    About Dr. Thomas Taylor, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1245339761
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Taylor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Taylor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Taylor accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Taylor works at Taylor Plastic Surgery Center in Pasadena, CA. View the full address on Dr. Taylor’s profile.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taylor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taylor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taylor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

