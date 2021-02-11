Dr. Thomas Taylor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Taylor, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Taylor, MD
Dr. Thomas Taylor, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS.
Dr. Taylor's Office Locations
Thomas Taylor MD Inc.960 E Green St Ste 214, Pasadena, CA 91106 Directions (626) 577-7730
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
1 year ago I had my first procedure with Dr. Thomas Taylor. Since I am a teenager my breast where always hanging. After I had a sleeve surgery and lost over 100lb I decided to lift my breaststroke because it was bad. He did an awesome job, I can't be any happier. A week ago I went back for a mini facelift it's to early to review this, I do that in 6 month. What I like about Dr Taylor is that he doesn't push you to do anything. Most Doctors are pushing to much. Would recommend him anytime
About Dr. Thomas Taylor, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1245339761
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taylor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taylor accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taylor speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taylor.
