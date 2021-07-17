Dr. Thomas Teather, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Teather is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Teather, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Teather, MD
Dr. Thomas Teather, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY.
Dr. Teather's Office Locations
Melbourne United Laser Vision Association LLC1478 Highland Ave Ste A, Melbourne, FL 32935 Directions (321) 242-2026
Beachside Anesthesia Inc95 Bulldog Blvd, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 729-9493
Ambulatory Surgery Center Support Services719 E New Haven Ave, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 984-4405
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I absolutely loved this Doctor. He did really good cataract surgery on my friend and then another person I met said how good he was and then i went to him and he was so kind, and polite and told me I have cataracts but that I didn't have to have them operated on yet. I loved all the information he gave me and that he explained everything to me so well. I guess that's why I keep hearing so many good things about him. And, since I have gone there and talked about him to other people, I was surprised to hear how many other people go there and hear what a good job they did for them. The staff was really nice also. Sometimes offices don't have such good assistants, but they were just as nice and helpful and polite and happy as the doctor. I really enjoyed going there.
