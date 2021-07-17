Overview of Dr. Thomas Teather, MD

Dr. Thomas Teather, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY.



Dr. Teather works at Melbourne United Laser Vision Association LLC in Melbourne, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Esotropia, Paralytic Strabismus and Exotropia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.