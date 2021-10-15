See All Otolaryngologists in Lincoln, NE
Dr. Thomas Tegt, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.0 (36)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Thomas Tegt, MD

Dr. Thomas Tegt, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Nebraska College of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Health St. Elizabeth and Crete Area Medical Center.

Dr. Tegt works at CHI Health St. Elizabeth in Lincoln, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Otitis Media and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tegt's Office Locations

    Chi Health St Elizabeth
    555 S 70th St, Lincoln, NE 68510 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 219-7650
    Ent Nebraska
    575 S 70th St Ste 440, Lincoln, NE 68510 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 484-5500
    ENT Nebraska
    7001 A St Ste 210, Lincoln, NE 68510 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 484-5500
    Lincoln Ear Nose and Throat Assoc PC
    2221 S 17th St Ste 414, Lincoln, NE 68502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 476-6372

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHI Health St. Elizabeth
  • Crete Area Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Earwax Buildup
Otitis Media
Chronic Sinusitis
Earwax Buildup
Otitis Media
Chronic Sinusitis

Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Perilymph Fistula (PLF) Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • HealthSmart
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (18)
    Oct 15, 2021
    It’s been truly a blessing to be a patient of Dr. Tegt. I have never had the doctor call me back instead of a nurse to answer my questions. His genuine caring & concern for my health was above & beyond! Even when it was determined my medical issues were not related to my ears, Dr Tegt helped me find other options and gave me references. I can’t thank Dr. Tegt and his Staff enough for all of their kindness and patience. I would recommend Dr. Tegt to everyone!??????????
    Patricia Martison — Oct 15, 2021
    About Dr. Thomas Tegt, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1265440572
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Nebraska Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Nebraska College of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
