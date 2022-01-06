Overview

Dr. Thomas Tennant, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Keller, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Medical City North Hills.



Dr. Tennant works at CareNow - Keller in Keller, TX with other offices in Coppell, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.