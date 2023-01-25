Overview of Dr. Thomas Terral, MD

Dr. Thomas Terral, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fairhope, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with South Baldwin Regional Medical Center and Thomas Hospital.



Dr. Terral works at Bayside Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation Center in Fairhope, AL with other offices in Foley, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.