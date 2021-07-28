Dr. Thomas Terry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Terry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Terry, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Terry, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Macon, GA. They completed their fellowship with University Hospitals of Cleveland
Dr. Terry works at
Locations
Heart of Georgia Cardiology2064 Vineville Ave Ste 212, Macon, GA 31204 Directions (478) 743-1478Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
- Dorminy Medical Center
- Houston Medical Center
- Perry Hospital
- Piedmont Macon Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
Ratings & Reviews
Been treating me for over 25 years. He is my life saver!!!
About Dr. Thomas Terry, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1942250857
Education & Certifications
- University Hospitals of Cleveland
- Metro Genl Hosp
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Terry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Terry has seen patients for Mitral Valve Prolapse, Cardiomyopathy, Dilated and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Terry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Terry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Terry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Terry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Terry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.