Overview of Dr. Thomas Teske, MD

Dr. Thomas Teske, MD is a Neurology Specialist in El Centro, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with El Centro Regional Medical Center and Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District.



Dr. Teske works at El Centro Medical Office Building in El Centro, CA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.