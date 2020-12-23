Dr. Thomas Theocharides, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Theocharides is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Theocharides, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Theocharides, MD
Dr. Thomas Theocharides, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Universite de Sherbrooke Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.
Dr. Theocharides works at
Dr. Theocharides' Office Locations
-
1
Sewell Obstetrics & Gynecology & Midwifery Care445 Hurffville Crosskeys Rd Ste A, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Medicaid of New Jersey
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Theocharides?
Very good thank you ??
About Dr. Thomas Theocharides, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 43 years of experience
- English, French
- Male
- 1528014412
Education & Certifications
- University Of British Columbia Faculty Of Medicine
- Rush Presbytian St. Lukes Medical Center
- Universite de Sherbrooke Faculty of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Theocharides has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Theocharides accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Theocharides has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Theocharides works at
Dr. Theocharides speaks French.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Theocharides. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Theocharides.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Theocharides, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Theocharides appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.