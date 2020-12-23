Overview of Dr. Thomas Theocharides, MD

Dr. Thomas Theocharides, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Universite de Sherbrooke Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.



Dr. Theocharides works at Sewell Obstetrics & Gynecology & Midwifery Care in Sewell, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.