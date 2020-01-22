Dr. Thomas Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Thomas, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Thomas, MD
Dr. Thomas Thomas, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Centerville, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital and Tristar Centennial Medical Center.
Dr. Thomas' Office Locations
Magnolia Women's Health in Centerville330 N Main St, Centerville, OH 45459 Directions (937) 435-1445Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Heritage Medical Associates1909 Mallory Ln Ste 108, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 771-7220
Magnolia Women's Health At Miami Valley Hospital - Berry Women's Center1 Wyoming St Ste 3100B, Dayton, OH 45409 Directions (937) 208-4110
Magnolia Women's Health2350 Miami Valley Dr Ste 430, Centerville, OH 45459 Directions (937) 208-4110
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- 1st Medical Network
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Alliant Health Plans
- American General
- American International Group (AIG)
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- NovaNet
- One Health
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Signature Health Alliance
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor JT Thomas is very professional and has a very good bedside manner. He was very thorough and making sure I had the proper testing done before he recommended a treatment for my terrible hot flashes. I was quite miserable. He was very kind. I would definitely recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Thomas Thomas, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1497830855
Education & Certifications
- Oakwood Hospital
- Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard
- Davidson College
