Dr. Thomas Tingle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tingle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Tingle, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thomas Tingle, MD
Dr. Thomas Tingle, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They completed their fellowship with Baylor University
Dr. Tingle works at
Dr. Tingle's Office Locations
-
1
Northwest Orthopedic Surgery, S.C.3030 W Salt Creek Ln Ste 100, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 870-4200Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tingle?
I’ve seen Dr. Tingle for several years. The front desk and his staff are always so friendly and helpful, which really helps to settle nerves when seeing the doctor about pain. Dr. Tingle listens well and assesses the situation resulting in great care. I highly recommend him!
About Dr. Thomas Tingle, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1336115047
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University
- Northwestern University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tingle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tingle accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tingle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tingle works at
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Tingle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tingle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tingle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tingle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.