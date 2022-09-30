Overview of Dr. Thomas Tingle, MD

Dr. Thomas Tingle, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They completed their fellowship with Baylor University



Dr. Tingle works at Northwest Orthopedic Surgery in Arlington Heights, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.