Dr. Thomas Tinsman, MD

Family Medicine
44 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Thomas Tinsman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fort Smith, AR. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine.

Dr. Tinsman works at Stonewood Eye Care in Fort Smith, AR. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Stonewood Eye Care
    7320 Rogers Ave Ste 1, Fort Smith, AR 72903 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (479) 431-2857

About Dr. Thomas Tinsman, MD

  • Family Medicine
  • 44 years of experience
  • English
  • 1801893102
Education & Certifications

  • Ahec
  • University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Thomas Tinsman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tinsman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Tinsman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Tinsman works at Stonewood Eye Care in Fort Smith, AR. View the full address on Dr. Tinsman’s profile.

Dr. Tinsman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tinsman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tinsman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tinsman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

