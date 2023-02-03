Overview of Dr. Thomas Tkach, MD

Dr. Thomas Tkach, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They completed their fellowship with University of Utah



Dr. Tkach works at McBride Orthopedic Hospital in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.