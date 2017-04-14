See All Plastic Surgeons in Newport Beach, CA
Dr. Thomas Toohey, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.2 (15)
Map Pin Small Newport Beach, CA
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Thomas Toohey, MD

Dr. Thomas Toohey, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine.

Dr. Toohey works at Thomas D Toohey MD in Newport Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Toohey's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Toohey Thomas D MD Office
    1401 Avocado Ave Ste 100, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 759-8700

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cosmetic Conditions
Gigantomastia
Gynecomastia
Cosmetic Conditions
Gigantomastia
Gynecomastia

Cosmetic Conditions
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Panniculitis Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Ultherapy® Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wrinkles

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 15 ratings
How was your appointment with Dr. Toohey?

Apr 14, 2017
he is amazing will never go anywhere else, or let any friend or family go to any other surgeon, he always makes sure you are satisfied .
Annette Ramirez in Aliso Viejo, CA — Apr 14, 2017
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Thomas Toohey, MD?
  Likelihood of recommending Dr. Toohey to family and friends

Dr. Toohey's Office & Staff

Experience with Dr. Toohey

About Dr. Thomas Toohey, MD

  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
  • 34 years of experience
  • English
  • 1033297254
Education & Certifications

  • University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Thomas Toohey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Toohey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Toohey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Toohey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Toohey works at Thomas D Toohey MD in Newport Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Toohey’s profile.

15 patients have reviewed Dr. Toohey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Toohey.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Toohey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Toohey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

